Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE CVO opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of C$466.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.