Corning’s (GLW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.