Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Americas Silver Price Performance
Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$79.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
