Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 265 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 167,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

