Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Cannae were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,920.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

