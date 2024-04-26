Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15), reports. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 155.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 355,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

