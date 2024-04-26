Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $3.75

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 877,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,865. The company has a market cap of $468.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 879,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 292,351 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

