Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. Comcast has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.