Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

