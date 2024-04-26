CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.93. CME Group has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

