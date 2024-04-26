CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $222.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.80.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.54 on Thursday. CME Group has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

