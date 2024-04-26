Citigroup Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $8.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $26,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $2,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.