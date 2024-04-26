CIBC Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.86.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.52. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$23.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2818351 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

