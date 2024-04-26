China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Announces Dividend of $1.35

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.353 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

CBUMY stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

