Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHKP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

CHKP stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

