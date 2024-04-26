Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.28.
About Check-Cap
