Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.