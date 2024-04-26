Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

