CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$160.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$166.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.73.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$140.95. 79,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,302. The firm has a market cap of C$29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$127.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$144.73.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

