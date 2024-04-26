CBRE Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CBRE Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

