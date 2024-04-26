Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cardiff Property Price Performance
CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($28.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,297.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,344.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,190.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 16.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,450 ($30.26).
