Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cardiff Property Price Performance

CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($28.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,297.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,344.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,190.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 16.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,450 ($30.26).

About Cardiff Property

The Group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £22m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

See Also

Dividend History for Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF)

