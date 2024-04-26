Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.91.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.