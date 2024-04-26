Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

USAT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $417.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

