Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.