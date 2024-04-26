Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $75.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 11.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 329,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

