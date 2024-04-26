Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$9.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KNT. National Bankshares cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Pi Financial upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.98.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

