Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$24.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.71.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.63 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$22.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.16.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

