Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.0 %

CANF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

