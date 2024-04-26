California Water Service Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

