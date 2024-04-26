California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $49,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,232.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,273.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,174.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,525.14.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

