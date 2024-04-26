California Public Employees Retirement System Has $62.02 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Amdocs worth $62,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 917,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.3 %

Amdocs stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

