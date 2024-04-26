California Public Employees Retirement System Has $54.81 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $54,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,193.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,147.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $708.00 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

