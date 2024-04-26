Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Raised to C$3.75

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.48. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.