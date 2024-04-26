Brokers Set Expectations for BRC Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BRC in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. BRC has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $873.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

