Brokers Issue Forecasts for Baytex Energy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.