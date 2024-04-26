Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $13.90

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.