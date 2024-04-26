Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $36.11

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 187,288 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

