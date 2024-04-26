Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $380.80

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $259.10 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $254.31 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

