Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.50. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

BWB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 4,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

