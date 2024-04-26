Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.25.

Get Boralex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLX

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at C$27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$41.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0599765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.