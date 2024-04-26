BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

BOK Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

BOKF opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

