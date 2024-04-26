BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

