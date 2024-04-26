BMO Capital Markets Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $41.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

