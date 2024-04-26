BMO Capital Markets Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $84.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

