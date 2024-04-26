BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $314,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.