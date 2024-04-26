Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.42.

Blue Bird stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,619,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,619,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,257,597 shares of company stock worth $139,735,973. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

