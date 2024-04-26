Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BITF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 599,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 677,799 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.