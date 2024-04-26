Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Stock Up 22.5 %
Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.17) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23 and a beta of -0.07. Bisichi has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Bisichi
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bisichi
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.