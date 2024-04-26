Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bisichi Stock Up 22.5 %

Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.17) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23 and a beta of -0.07. Bisichi has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

