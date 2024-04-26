BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BiomX Price Performance

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Get BiomX alerts:

About BiomX

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.