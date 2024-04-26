BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
BiomX Price Performance
Shares of PHGE opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
About BiomX
