Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

