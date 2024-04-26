Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 2.2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.01. 11,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Better Choice Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.30% of Better Choice as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

