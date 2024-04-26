Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 2.2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.01. 11,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
